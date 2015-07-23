July 23 Automotive Components Europe SA :

* Said on Wednesday total quarterly sales increased in volume terms by 14.1 percent year-on-year and reached 10.1 million parts in Q2

* Most of growth was allocated in iron division increasing the automotive volumes in Feramo, the Czech Republic

* Q2 volumes of automotive segment grew by 15.3 percent, above 3.5 percent growth in number of cars manufactured in Western Europe, if compared with the corresponding period of 2014

