Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 9
ISTANBUL, May 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
July 23 Automotive Components Europe SA :
* Said on Wednesday total quarterly sales increased in volume terms by 14.1 percent year-on-year and reached 10.1 million parts in Q2
* Most of growth was allocated in iron division increasing the automotive volumes in Feramo, the Czech Republic
* Q2 volumes of automotive segment grew by 15.3 percent, above 3.5 percent growth in number of cars manufactured in Western Europe, if compared with the corresponding period of 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, May 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
* Refers to high court suit between Yong Toi Mee, Cheang Kim Leong & Radiant Response and co