July 23 Zeltia SA :
* Says PharmaMar enters into an exclusive license and commercialization agreement with the pharmaceutical company TTY Biopharm to market and distribute the drug candidate APLIDIN(R) (plitidepsin) in Taiwan
* PharmaMar will receive an upfront payment, royalties and additional remunerations for regulatory milestones achieved by APLIDIN(R) (plitidepsin)
* PharmaMar will retain exclusive production rights and will supply the finished product to TTY Biopharm for commercial use
* APLIDIN(R) (plitidepsin) is PharmaMar's second anticancer drug candidate obtained from a marine organism and is currently under development for the treatment of multiple myeloma and a type of T cell lymphoma
May 9 Guanhao Biotech Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/F2Qrdc Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)