UPDATE 2-Australia's Crown Resorts quits Macau, trains sights on home
* Crown sells remaining 11.2 pct stake in Melco for $1.16 bln
July 23 Daimler AG
* Daimler Trucks CEO says have customer orders for the U.S. Reaching far into 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Crown sells remaining 11.2 pct stake in Melco for $1.16 bln
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.