MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 9
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 23 Baywa Ag
* Says sells u.s. Wind energy project to northwestern energy for $143 million Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024