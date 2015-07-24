BRIEF-Jordan's Alentkaeya for Investment appoints Khalid Moh'd Magableh as chairman
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
July 24 First Capital SpA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported net asset value (NAV) at June 30 of 1.274 euro per share, corresponding to a total of 30,538,409 euros ($33.5 million), down 12 percent compared to previous quarter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.