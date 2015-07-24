July 24 Amrest Holdings Se :

* Restaurant chain Amrest said its shareholder Warburg Pincus sells its entire 32-percent stake in the company.

* Amrest did not say who would buy the stake.

* Amrest, which holds the franchises for restaurants such as Burger King, Pizza Hut and KFC, is worth 3.6 billion zlotys ($959.21 million) on the Warsaw stock exchange.