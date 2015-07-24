LONDON, July 24 Gold is set to post its biggest weekly drop in nearly two years this week, after heavy selling in early Asian trading hours on Monday pushed prices through key technical levels.

On Friday, gold fell below $1,100 an ounce for the first time since early 2010. After the latest drop, it has erased half the gains it made during its 12-year rally to record highs in September 2011.

MARKET MOVES > Gold hits 5-1/2-year low, heads for worst week since October > Indian gold prices hit 4-year low, tracking global cues > New York sell orders in thin trade trigger Shanghai gold rout > CME halts gold trading twice amid rout in early Asian hours > Liquidity deficit speeds up record Shanghai gold rout

WIDER STORIES > Shaken investors shy away from gold as confidence shatters > Investors begin 'capitulation' selling of EM, gold-BAML > Bullion dealers trade blame in hunt for "bear raid" leader > Gold rout spurs buying spree of U.S. Mint coins > China gold holdings jump 57 pct in 6-year reserve update > Beijing reveals modest gold hoard, bulls cry more, more, more > Gold's fall threatens to cool temperature of mining M&As > Gold's tumble poses problems for debt-laden Barrick > Sell-off in gold miners wipes $8 bln off their market value > COLUMN-Gold mining cost-cutting shows price can fall further

TECHNICALS/OPTIONS > Gold erases half gains from 12-yr bull run, eyes $1,000/oz > Gold options shift points to market sinking below $1,100/oz > Gold falls towards support, more downward momentum

FORECASTS > Gold seen limping into year-end before 2016 recovery (Compiled by Jan Harvey, editing by David Evans)