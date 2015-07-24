July 24 Dea Capital SpA :

* Gets 108 million euros ($118.40 million) and capital gain of 45 million euros from partial sale of stake in Migros

* As result of the deal, Kenan Investments, of which DeA Capital owns a 17 percent stake, now holds, through fully owned Moonlight Capital, an investment of 40.25 percent in Migros Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)