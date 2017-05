July 27 Catalis SE :

* Said on Saturday Q2 revenues at 4.4 million euros (2014: 5.6 million euros), six month revenues 9.1 million euros (2014: 10.6 million euros)

* Q2 EBIT at 2.7 million euros (2014: -1.0 million euros)

* Q2 operating loss before non-recurring items 0.151 million euros (2014: 0.04 million euros)

* EBIT first six months of 2015 2.6 million euros (2014: -0.966 million euros)

* Operating profit first six months before non-recurring items -0.167 million euros (2014: 0.03 million euros)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)