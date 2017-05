July 27 Teva comments on Allergan generic drug acquisition:

* Teva CEO says Allergan's generic drug business was preferred target in 2014

* Allergan last year was not willing to sell so Teva made bid for Mylan - Teva CEO

* Teva approached Allergan again in last 2-1/2 weeks -Teva CEO

* Allergan deal expected to result in fewer antitrust-related asset sales than Mylan deal would have

* Teva says Allergan biosimilars were never on the table because it is joint venture with Amgen (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)