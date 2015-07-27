BRIEF-Biovica gets SEK 1 mln order for evaluation of new cancer drugs
* BIOVICA RECEIVES ORDER WORTH ONE MILLION SEK FOR EVALUATION OF NEW CANCER DRUGS
July 27 Hybrigenics SA :
* H1 revenue 1.9 million euros versus 1.9 million euros last year
* cash position at end of June 14.8 million euros versus 7.4 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1rbLSOC
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT AND ENTERS PARTNERSHIP WITH BIODINA FOR BRAZIL