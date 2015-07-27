BRIEF-Tech Semiconductors to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
July 27 Sqli SA :
* H1 revenue 89.3 million euros versus 78.2 million euros year ago
* Q2 revenue 44.9 million euros versus 38.5 million euros year ago
* Sees large increase in current operating income and current operating margin in H1
* Confident of solid growth of activity in H2 Source text: bit.ly/1SJKhh5
** Earnings margins in Telenor's extensive Asian operations are lifted by the ongoing growth in mobile broadband usage in the region, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said during the company's first-quarter earnings presentation on Thursday