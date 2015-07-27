July 27 Riber SA :

* Says it sold a Compact 21 system to a laboratory in Asia

* Delivery is scheduled for the end of 2015

* As announced on July 23, the company also received an order for a Compact 21 system from Institut Jean Lamour at the University of Lorraine which is due to be delivered in 2016

