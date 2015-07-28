BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Monday that it resolved to set the first day of trading of 830,000 rights on series D shares of JUJUBEE SA for Aug. 3
* The rights on series D shares of JUJUBEE SA will be traded on NewConnect market under the short name JUJUBEE-PDA and ticker JJBA
Source text: bit.ly/1fChQ88
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago