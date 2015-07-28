July 28 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Monday that it resolved to set the first day of trading of 830,000 rights on series D shares of JUJUBEE SA for Aug. 3

* The rights on series D shares of JUJUBEE SA will be traded on NewConnect market under the short name JUJUBEE-PDA and ticker JJBA

Source text: bit.ly/1fChQ88

(Gdynia Newsroom)