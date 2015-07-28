July 28Bigben Interactive SA :

* Reported on Monday Q1 sales of 34.7 million euros ($38.4 million), down 1.8 pct year-on-year

* Remains confident in its prospects for sales growth in 2015/2016

* Says is adapting to the rise of the US dollar, and the recovery process of Group margins should bear fruit as from the first half of FY 2015/2016

