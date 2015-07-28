BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28Bigben Interactive SA :
* Reported on Monday Q1 sales of 34.7 million euros ($38.4 million), down 1.8 pct year-on-year
* Remains confident in its prospects for sales growth in 2015/2016
* Says is adapting to the rise of the US dollar, and the recovery process of Group margins should bear fruit as from the first half of FY 2015/2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago