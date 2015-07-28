BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28 Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard says on a conference call after second-quarter results:
* Unlikely that French market will consolidate before 700 megahertz mobile auction later this year but talks may restart next year
* No plans to enter South Africa or Nigeria markets since would be too big
* Group could look at further small acquisitions in central and west africa after it completes deal with Bharti now being discussed
* No plans to increase invesment in content rights despite move by rival Altice into French TV via deal to buy news channel BFM (Reporting By Leila Abboud)
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.