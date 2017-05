July 28 Grivalia Properties REIC :

* Announced on Monday that established in Luxembourg two wholly owned subsidiaries, Grivalia Hospitality S.A. and Grivalia New Europe S.A.

* Says Grivalia Hospitality SA aims to acquire, deploy and manage hotels and touristic real estate mainly in Greece

* Says Grivalia New Europe SA aims to acquire and exploit commercial real estate in countries that the Company already operates Source text: bit.ly/1D4QNNG

(Gdynia Newsroom)