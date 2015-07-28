July 28 Naturhouse Health SA :

* Reported on Monday H1 sales up 0.3 pct at 52.6 million euros ($58.20 million) year on year

* H1 EBITDA up 1.3 pct at 19.4 million euros year on year

* H1 net profit up 2.4 pct at 13.3 million euros year on year

* Says at end of H1 has 2,046 health centers versus 1,954 at end of H1 2014

* Plans to distribute an interim dividend for fiscal year 2015 of 3 million euros (0.05 euro gross per share) on Sept. 4 ahead of its initial forecast

($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)