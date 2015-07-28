July 28 NH Hotel Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday, during the board meeting of July 27, Rodrigo Echenique, non-executive chairman of NH Hotel Group, announced his decision to leave the Company's chairmanship

* Rodrigo Echenique to step down in the coming months, as soon as a suitable replacement has been identified

