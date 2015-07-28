BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
July 28 EI Towers SpA :
* H1 core revenue 119.4 million euros ($131.9 million) versus 116.6 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 20.3 million euros versus 19.2 million euros year ago
* Confirms FY 2015 EBITDA before non recurring items target of 114 million euros
($1 = 0.9051 euros)
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.