BRIEF-PNC Financial Services says effective Q1, co realigned segments
* Effective for Q1 of 2017, co realigned its segments & has changed basis of presentation of its segments - SEC filing
July 29 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd
* Says in Q3 expects to reverse substantially all charges taken in Q4 2014 and Q1 2015 related to tax audits in Romania
* Says combination of revenue growth, lower costs resulted in a significant improvement in OIBDA margin in H1, expects that trend to continue for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.