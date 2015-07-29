BRIEF-PNC Financial Services says effective Q1, co realigned segments
* Effective for Q1 of 2017, co realigned its segments & has changed basis of presentation of its segments - SEC filing
July 29 Solvay
* CEO says confident will get regulatory approval for Cytec deal
* CEO says expects to maintain investment grade rating after Cytec deal completed
* CEO says Novecare business to be "slightly down" in 2015, visibility limited Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.