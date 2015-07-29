BRIEF-Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
July 29 Vienna Insurance Group Ag Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
* Says has signed an agreement to purchase 100 percent of baltikums aas
* Says acquisition of the latvian insurance company is subject to regulatory approvals Further company coverage:
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
* Freddie Mac settles second seasoned credit risk transfer offering