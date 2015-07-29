July 29 Mediatel SA :

* Said on Tuesday it signed agreement to sell its entire 99.71 percent stake (58,190,381 shares) in Elterix SA to Cyprus-based Acerius Trading Limited, on July 9

* Sale is due to company's plans to resign from provision of services of voice exchange with domestic and foreign telecommunications companies, which was the main business activity of Elterix SA

* To focus now on delivery of services based on optical fibre infrastructure owned by Hawe Telekom Sp. z o.o.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)