July 29 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :

* Said on Tuesday that through its special purpose vehicle (SPV) Deya Capital SCR SA it sold a 21.66 percent stake in Ocibar SA together with other SPVs managed by Arta Capital

* The proceeds from the transaction ascended to 16.13 million euros ($17.80 million) with a consolidated gross capital gain of 8.7 million euros

($1 = 0.9060 euros)