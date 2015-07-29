BRIEF-Turkcell deal will price at TL 11.45 - Bookrunner
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
July 29 Telefonica Deutschland Holding Ag
* CFO says expects to return to leverage ratio of 1 or below 1 by end-2015
* CFO says too early to discuss 2015 dividend but says committed to dividend policy Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 3 A crude joke about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked a social media storm with calls for late-night TV show host Stephen Colbert to be fired competing with praise for his outspoken remarks.