BRIEF-Turkcell deal will price at TL 11.45 - Bookrunner
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
July 29 Mondo TV France SA :
* H1 preliminary revenue 3.1 million euros ($3.43 million) versus 4.6 million euro year ago
* H1 preliminary net profit 88,000 euros, up 53 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9041 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 3 A crude joke about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked a social media storm with calls for late-night TV show host Stephen Colbert to be fired competing with praise for his outspoken remarks.