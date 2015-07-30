July 30 Kiadis Pharma BV :

* Announces full enrolment of patients into its ongoing phase II clinical study with its lead product, ATIR101

* ATIR101 is a cell-based product designed to enable stem cell transplantations from partially matched (haploidentical) family donors for blood cancer patients who do not have a matching stem cell donor available

