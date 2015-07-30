BRIEF-Paul Hartmann Q1 net income stable at 25.1 million euros
* In the first quarter of 2017, achieved moderate turnover of 4.5 percent to 504.2 million euros ($550.49 million)
July 30 Kiadis Pharma BV :
* Announces full enrolment of patients into its ongoing phase II clinical study with its lead product, ATIR101
* ATIR101 is a cell-based product designed to enable stem cell transplantations from partially matched (haploidentical) family donors for blood cancer patients who do not have a matching stem cell donor available
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* In the first quarter of 2017, achieved moderate turnover of 4.5 percent to 504.2 million euros ($550.49 million)
* Eiger announces U.S. IND filing of pegylated interferon lambda for hepatitis delta virus infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)