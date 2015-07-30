July 30 Galapagos NV :
* Said on Wednesday its JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib meets key
efficacy endpoints, shows ACR70 responses up to 39 pct, and
maintains safety profile after 24 weeks of treatment in DARWIN 1
Phase 2B study
* Up to 64 pct of patients achieved DAS28(CRP) remission or
low disease state, all doses and regimens statistically
significant at week 24
* Safety profile consistent with data at week 12: increased
hemoglobin, higher increases in HDL than LDL, no change to
lymphocyte counts
