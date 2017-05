July 30 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Sees 0-2 percent annual fall in 2015 revenues versus 7-8 percent fall expected earlier -CEO

* Sees 2015 sales to key market Russia at 16 bln roubles, 1 bln above earlier guidance -CEO

* Operating profit margin seen at 13-14 percent versus 11 percent projected earlier -CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)