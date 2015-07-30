July 30Societa per la Bonifica dei Terreni
Ferraresi e per Imprese Agricole SpA (Bonifiche Ferraresi)
:
* Reported on Wednesday its H1 net profit at 0.7 million
euros ($767,620.00) in line with H1 2014
* H1 production value at 8.1 million euros versus 6.7
million euros a year ago
* Proposes capital increase of maximum 32 million euros,
premium included, by issuing new ordinary shares of nominal
value of 1,03 euro per share
* Shares to be offered to shareholders as an option right in
proportion to the number of shares held
* Subscription deadline will be established by the
extraordinary shareholders meeting but will not be later than
Dec. 31, 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1LSxwR4
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9119 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)