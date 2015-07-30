BRIEF-Molson coors reports qtrly EPS $0.93 from continuing operations
* Qtrly U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to co was $0.93 per diluted share
July 30 Lumar Natural Seafood SA :
* Says to approve restated FY 2014 annual results
* FY 2014 negative EBITDA at 1.5 million euros ($1.64 million) versus estimated positive EBITDA at 439,814 euros
* FY 2014 net loss 2.1 million euros versus estimated profit of 49,677 euros
COLOMBO, May 3 Sri Lankan shares fell on Wednesday, retreating further from a near 11-month closing high hit on Friday, as investors booked profits in large caps such as Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc and conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc.