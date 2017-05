July 30 DiaSorin SpA :

* Q2 net profit 26.2 million euros, up 29.3 percent year on year

* Q2 revenue 127.5 million euros, up 15 percent year on year

* Management confirms guidance already provided for 2015

* Sees FY 2015 revenues growth between 4 and 5 percent at CER compared with 2014

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA growth between 4 and 5 percent at CER compared with 2014

