BRIEF-Osisko intersects 936 g/t AU over 2.5 metres at windfall
* Osisko intersects 936 g/t AU over 2.5 metres at windfall
July 30 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says:
* there are "no immediate plans" to divest components maker Magneti Marelli, there may be plans "in future"
* sees company breaking even in Brazil by end of the year
* to launch Maserati Levante SUV in first half of 2016
* wants to narrow gap in labour costs with Ford, GM in ongoing labour talks
* favours profit-sharing for UAW workers, believes in "wealth generation where wealth exists" Fiat Chrysler CFO Richard Palmer says:
* sees 2015 Maserati sales flat or close to last year's levels
* Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc qtrly systemwide comparable sales rose 19.4 pct year-over-year