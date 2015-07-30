GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
July 30 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says:
* carmaker can "survive" if U.S. industry vehicle sales drop to 14-15 million year
* company has made plans to deal with what it expects in future recall costs
* cannot predict how many U.S. recalls will hit company in future Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 2 Brazilian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had laid new corruption charges against a one-time chief of staff for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is already serving long jail sentences on other graft convictions.