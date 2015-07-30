July 30 Credit Industriel et Commercial SA :

* H1 gross operating profit 939 million euros ($1.02 billion)versus 778 million euros year ago

* H1 net banking income 2.54 billion euros versus 2.30 billion euros year ago

* H1 net income 616 million euros versus 694 million euros year ago

* Cost of risk at the end of H1 is 86 million euros