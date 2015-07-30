BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal
* Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal and preliminary proxy statement
July 30 Geox SpA :
* H1 net profit of 1.1 million euros ($1.20 million) versus loss of 3.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 426.9 million euros, up 6.7 percent year on year
* Q2 same store sales rise 8 percent
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of about 68 million - 70 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Synergy CHC Corp. Announces private placement offering of up to us$20 million