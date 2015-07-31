DERIVATIVES-Eurex lists European factor futures
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Eurex has listed its first contracts linked to iStoxx European equity factor indices, allowing investors to trade six individual risk factors in futures format.
July 31 Akbank Tas
* Turkey's Akbank says Q2 net profit at 682 million lira versus Reuters forecast of 650 million lira Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nick Tattersall)
DUBAI, May 4 Saudi Arabian home prices tumbled by nearly 10 percent from a year ago in the first quarter because of pressure on the economy from low oil prices and government austerity measures, official data showed on Thursday.