July 31Letus Capital SA :

* Said on Thursday that Generator OZE SA raised its stake in the company to 10.034 percent from 5.017 percent via purchase of 446,000 shares in a privately negotiated transaction

* Said 446,000 company's shares were acquired on July 30, for price of 0.25 zloty ($0.0661) per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7828 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)