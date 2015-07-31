July 31 Romania's investment fund Fondul
Proprietatea Sa
* Says it has completed fifth share buyback programme
* Says it bought 1.9 percent of its own shares for 193.5
million lei excluding brokerage fees.
* Says weighted average price was approximately 0.8501 lei
($0.2117) per share
* Says will ask shareholders to approve the cancelation of
the repurchased shares, in a bid to narrow the discount between
its net asset value and its share price.
* Says sixth buyback programme to start soon after
cancelation.
($1 = 4.0155 lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)