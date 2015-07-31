July 31 Telegraaf Media Groep NV :

* Reports H1 revenue 236.9 million euros ($259.5 million) versus 257.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss is 2.9 million euros versus profit of 7.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA is 19.0 million euros versus 22.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss is 2.5 million euros versus loss of 0.3 million euros a year ago

* Reorganizations announced should result in annual savings of 10 million to 12 million euros

* Says impairment of 6.9 million euros was recognized on printing plants due to the planned reduction in printing capacity

* Planned outsourcing of printing orders may result in an impairment of goodwill at the printing plant in Amsterdam to the amount of 12 million euros

* Executive board expects the 2015 financial year to close with a loss

