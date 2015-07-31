UPDATE 1-Czech central bank watches crown in debate on when to lift rates
* Forecasts TABLE Statement TEXT (Adds bank statement, forecasts, Governor comments)
July 31Banca Profilo SpA :
* Reported on Thursday its H1 net profit of 5.8 million euros ($6.35 million) versus 4.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue of 31.2 million euros versus 30.7 million euros a year ago
* CET 1 capital ratio at June 30 at 26.2 percent
Source text: bit.ly/1UbnOvQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LJUBLJANA, May 4 The European Commission will next week approve a delay in the sale of Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Radio Slovenia reported on Thursday, citing unofficial sources.