July 31 Everest Investments SA :

* Said on Thursday that it issued and allotted 180,000 series G shares at issue price of 5 zloty ($1.32) per share to 2 investors

* Originally offered 235,296 series G shares in private placement, no reduction occurred

($1 = 3.7842 zlotys)