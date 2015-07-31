UPDATE 1-Czech central bank watches crown in debate on when to lift rates
* Forecasts TABLE Statement TEXT (Adds bank statement, forecasts, Governor comments)
July 31 Everest Investments SA :
* Said on Thursday that it issued and allotted 180,000 series G shares at issue price of 5 zloty ($1.32) per share to 2 investors
* Originally offered 235,296 series G shares in private placement, no reduction occurred
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7842 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forecasts TABLE Statement TEXT (Adds bank statement, forecasts, Governor comments)
LJUBLJANA, May 4 The European Commission will next week approve a delay in the sale of Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Radio Slovenia reported on Thursday, citing unofficial sources.