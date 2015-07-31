BRIEF-Peabody qtrly revenues increased 29 pct to $1.33 bln
* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly revenues increased 29 percent to $1.33 billion
July 31 PCZ SA :
* Said on Thursday that Court in Wroclaw, Poland, resolved to proclaim the company bankrupt and announce liquidation of the company's assets
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly revenues increased 29 percent to $1.33 billion
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.