July 31 Towarzystwo Finansowe SKOK SA (TF SKOK) :

* Said on Thursday that it signed a cooperation agreement with Bank Zachodni WBK SA (BZ WBK)

* BZ WBK will provide services relating to the availability of cash and operating cash up to the amount of 150 million zlotys ($39.6 million)

* New agreement replaces existing model of ATM cash supply in form of revolving working capital loan Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7903 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)