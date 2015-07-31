VIENNA, July 31 The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog is "positively considering" an invitation from the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a diplomatic source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Some U.S. politicians have asked for more information to be made public relating to the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) role in monitoring and verifying Iran's nuclear programme.

"I understand that Director General (Yukiya) Amano overnight (Vienna time) received an invitation letter from the members of the U.S. senate committee on foreign relations. I also understand that (he) is positively considering the invitation," the source said. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Dominic Evans)