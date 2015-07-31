VIENNA, July 31 The head of the U.N. nuclear
watchdog is "positively considering" an invitation from the U.S.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a diplomatic source familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Some U.S. politicians have asked for more information to be
made public relating to the International Atomic Energy Agency's
(IAEA) role in monitoring and verifying Iran's nuclear
programme.
"I understand that Director General (Yukiya) Amano overnight
(Vienna time) received an invitation letter from the members of
the U.S. senate committee on foreign relations. I also
understand that (he) is positively considering the invitation,"
the source said.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Dominic Evans)