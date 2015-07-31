BRIEF-China Shipping Network Technology changes company name to Cosco Shipping Technology
* Says it has changed company name to Cosco Shipping Technology Co Ltd
(Corrects net result to profit of 0.9 million euros from loss of 0.9 million euros in headline and body text. Company corrected its own statement.)
July 31 Telecom Italia Media SpA :
* H1 net profit 0.9 million euros ($997,110.00) versus loss 5.2 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 42.4 million euros versus 30.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: ;
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9026 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to set up industry buyout fund worth 300 million yuan ($43.51 million) with partners