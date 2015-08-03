BRIEF-Stonemor Partners files for non-timely 10-Q
* Stonemor Partners LP says continuing to analyze and review historical recognition of revenue and related costs and prior financial statements
August 3 Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret :
* Reported on Friday FY 2014 revenue of 222.8 million lira ($80.38 million) versus 142.1 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 140.5 million lira versus loss of 143.9 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.7717 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WARSAW, May 11 Poland's biggest power group PGE reported an 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, which it attributed to lower costs.