Aug 3 PBG SA w upadlosci ukladowej :

* Said on Sunday that it signed on July 31 and Aug. 1, with some of its creditors from groups 5 and 6 (financial creditors), agreements concerning company's restructuring under its bankruptcy with possibility of creditors' agreement proceedings conducted by court in Poznan, Poland

* Plans to sign a conditional agreement to purchase 100 percent of PBG Oil and Gas Sp. z o.o. from its major shareholder Jerzy Wisniewski, for 10.5 million zlotys ($2.8 million)

* Price for purchase of PBG Oil and Gas will be covered by loan obtained from Jerzy Wisniewski

* Will transfer Rafako SA shares from a Cyprus-based company to PBG Oil and Gas, will put lock-up on those shares and Rafako's shares will serve as collateral for bonds issue

* As a result of conversion of liabilities, financial creditors will subscribed for series H shares representing 75 percent of stake of the company after conversion

* Will issue up to 7.1 million series A, B, C, D, E, F ,G, H, I and J bonds of total nominal value of up 710 million zlotys and maturity date of June 30, 2020, to its legitimate creditors form groups 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6

* Its financial creditors will be given part in supervising the company

* Main source of financing of the implementation of creditors agreements and PBG Oil and Gas activity will be funds obtained from divestiture plan under which the company plans to sell its non-operational assets for as much as about 400 million zlotys as well as operational profits

* Financial creditors are: Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA , Bank Zachodni WBK SA, Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA, ING Bank Slaski SA , Bank Millennium SA, DNB Bank Polska SA, Raiffeisen Bank Polska SA, FM Bank PBP SA, KBC Parasol BIZNES Specjalistyczny Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty, KBC Parasol Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty, KBC Portfel VIP Specjalistyczny Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty

($1 = 3.7747 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)