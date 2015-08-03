BRIEF-Eutelsat sees broadcast returning to growth in 2018/2019 - conf call
* SAYS LEAP COST CUTTING PLAN IS GOING AS PLANNED; IS CONFIDENT IT WILL DELIVER WHAT IT ANNOUNCED - CONF CALL
Aug 3 Sporever SA :
* Reported on Friday consolidated net revenue of 4.9 million euros ($5.37 million) versus 5.8 million euros year ago
* H1 operating income was 145,000 euros versus 242,000 euros a year ago
